Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Fiona Ferro, Clara Tauson reach Lyon Open quarterfinals

By Associated Press
2021/03/04 04:51
Fiona Ferro, Clara Tauson reach Lyon Open quarterfinals

LYON, France (AP) — Second-seeded Fiona Ferro of France and Danish qualifier Clara Tauson both advanced to the Lyon Open quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Ferro was leading Tereza Martincova 6-2, 4-1 when her Czech opponent retired with a back problem.

Tauson continued her good form, beating Timea Babos 6-2, 6-3 after knocking out top-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round.

The 139th-ranked Tauson, a former Australian Open junior champion, next plays Italian Camila Giorgi — who rallied beat Nina Stojanovc of Serbia 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the second round.

In remaining first-round matches, fifth-seeded Alize Cornet lost 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 to fellow Frenchwoman Clara Burel, while Swiss qualifier Viktorija Golubic advanced 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 against Vera Lapko and next faces third-seeded Caroline Garcia.

Burel will face Ferro in Friday's quarters if she wins her second-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Thursday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-04 06:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed