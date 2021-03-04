Alexa
6 men found dead in cartel-type vests in Mexico border area

By ALFREDO PEÑA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/04 04:28
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Authorities in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas said Wednesday that six men wearing vests with the initials of a notorious drug cartel have been found dead near the city of Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas.

An official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said the six had all been shot in the head and all were found wearing military-style vests bearing the initials “CDG,” which stands for the Cartel del Golfo.

The bodies were found at a ranch on the outskirts of Reynosa, very near the Rio Grande, known in Mexico as the Rio Bravo. No weapons or identification was found on the bodies.

The criminal group has long dominated the area, but has been riven by internal factions and turf battles with remnants of the old Zetas cartel.

Updated : 2021-03-04 06:51 GMT+08:00

