Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

D-backs outfielder Locastro tests positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
2021/03/04 03:55
D-backs outfielder Locastro tests positive for COVID-19

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro has tested positive for COVID-19.

Manager Torey Lovullo said on Wednesday that Locastro tested positive on Tuesday night and would be out for 10 days unless there had been a false positive. Lovullo added that Locastro feels good and currently has no symptoms.

The 28-year-old Locastro is expected to have a sizable role with the Diamondbacks this season, either as the starting center fielder or a versatile backup outfielder. He hit .290 last season with two homers and four stolen bases in 33 games.

“He's doing good,” Lovullo said. “I got the information last night, spoke to him this morning and he's in the protocol and feeling fine.”

Lovullo said he had “minimal concern" that Locastro's positive result would lead to widespread COVID-19 issues on the roster. Catcher Stephen Vogt missed a few days early in camp because of a positive COVID-19 test result but has since returned.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-04 06:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed