Swedish police: At least 8 hurt in suspected terrorist crime

By Associated Press
2021/03/04 03:10
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish police said a man assaulted at least eight people in a southern Sweden town Wednesday, and that the case was being investigated as ”a suspected terrorist crime.”

Police said a man in his 20s attacked people in the small town of Vetlanda, about 190 kilometers (118 miles) southeast of Goteborg, Sweden’s second largest city.

The man was shot by police, who said that the condition of those attacked and the perpetrator was not immediately known. Officials did not immediately provide further details.

The events took place in downtown Vetlanda. Swedish media reported that the assailant used an axe.

”Some are seriously injured and some are slightly injured, but no one is dead,” police spokeswoman Angelica Israelsson Silfver told the Aftonbladet newspaper.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven condemned “this terrible act," and added that Sweden’s domestic security agency SAPO was also working on the case.

”They continuously assess whether there are reasons to take security-enhancing measures and are prepared to do so if necessary,” he said in a statement, according to the Swedish news agency TT.

Swedish police were expected to hold a press conference later Wednesday.

Updated : 2021-03-04 05:19 GMT+08:00

