Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Paraguay cancels nonemergency surgery due to virus wave

By PEDRO SERVIN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/04 02:01
A Respiratory Hospital INERAM nurse holds the Spanish message "We want supplies! Be strong INERAM!," during a protest demanding more materials for the...
Respiratory Hospital INERAM health workers block the street outside their hospital to demand more materials for the ICU in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesd...
Respiratory Hospital INERAM health workers and families of patients there protest outside the hospital to demand more materials for the ICU in Asuncio...
Respiratory Hospital INERAM health workers bang pots and carry the Spanish messages "We want supplies! Be strong INERAM!," right, and "Be strong Dr. F...
Respiratory Hospital INERAM health workers bang pots and hold up the Spanish message "We want supplies! Be strong INERAM!," to demand more materials f...
Esther Dominguez, left, and Liz Cristaldo sit outside the ICU of the Respiratory Hospital INERAM where their relatives are being treated for COVID-19 ...
Lina Barrios walks outside the ICU of the Respiratory Hospital INERAM where her son is being treated for COVID-19 in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Ma...
A woman prays before a statue of the Virgin Mary outside the ICU of the Respiratory Hospital INERAM where she has a family member being treated for CO...
Laila Raquel, back to camera, listens to a doctor from the ICU of the Respiratory Hospital INERAM where she has a family member being treated for COVI...

A Respiratory Hospital INERAM nurse holds the Spanish message "We want supplies! Be strong INERAM!," during a protest demanding more materials for the...

Respiratory Hospital INERAM health workers block the street outside their hospital to demand more materials for the ICU in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesd...

Respiratory Hospital INERAM health workers and families of patients there protest outside the hospital to demand more materials for the ICU in Asuncio...

Respiratory Hospital INERAM health workers bang pots and carry the Spanish messages "We want supplies! Be strong INERAM!," right, and "Be strong Dr. F...

Respiratory Hospital INERAM health workers bang pots and hold up the Spanish message "We want supplies! Be strong INERAM!," to demand more materials f...

Esther Dominguez, left, and Liz Cristaldo sit outside the ICU of the Respiratory Hospital INERAM where their relatives are being treated for COVID-19 ...

Lina Barrios walks outside the ICU of the Respiratory Hospital INERAM where her son is being treated for COVID-19 in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Ma...

A woman prays before a statue of the Virgin Mary outside the ICU of the Respiratory Hospital INERAM where she has a family member being treated for CO...

Laila Raquel, back to camera, listens to a doctor from the ICU of the Respiratory Hospital INERAM where she has a family member being treated for COVI...

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguay has cancelled nonemergency surgeries in all public hospitals due to a flood of COVID-19 patients that has overwhelmed intensive care units.

The Health Ministry said Wednesday that those resources would be dedicated to treating the pandemic.

While Paraguay's COVID-19 death toll of 3,218 is far below that of neighboring nations, the South American country of 7.6 million people has run short of medical ammunition to fight the disease.

“We don't have x-ray plates, nasal-gastric catheters, there are no basic medications,” said pneumologist Carlos Morínigo at the National Institute of Respiratory and Environmental Diseases in the capital.

He joined about 20 other health workers protesting against the government in front of the hospital and periodically blocking traffic. Relatives of intensive care patients also took part, shouting, “We want supplies! Enough with injustice!"

Moringo complained that despite the lack of medicines, too many people were lax about precautions against COVID-19.

“People are relaxed, playing soccer and volleyball with friends, without distancing or respecting health protocols,” he said.

Institute Director Felipe González told local radio stations he had offered his resignation “because there is no medicine and infected people keep coming to the hospital.” He said the ministry had not responded.

Gladys Martínez said she had tried to find a day's worth of medications at pharmacies for her mother, who was hospitalized at the Institute, “but the price was 5 million guaraníes” — about $850. “This is a disaster,” she added.

Meanwhile, President Mario Abdo Benítez published a video on his Facebook page saying the country has had good results in containing and treating the disease.

The country has contracted for 1 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID, but so far only 4,000 have arrived. Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni said he expects the rest in the coming weeks.

Paraguay also is counting on receiving 3 million doses of vaccine eventually via the World Health Organization's COVAX system.

But the two combined would not be enough to cover the population, which so far has recorded more than 160,000 cases of the new coronavirus.

Updated : 2021-03-04 05:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed