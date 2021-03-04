Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Michaels signs a deal with Apollo to go private

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO , AP Retail Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/04 01:17
FILE - In this April 24, 2020 file photo, customers lineup outside a Michaels store in Houston. The arts and crafts retailer is going private. The Irv...

FILE - In this April 24, 2020 file photo, customers lineup outside a Michaels store in Houston. The arts and crafts retailer is going private. The Irv...

NEW YORK (AP) — Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is going private.

The retail chain, based in Irving, Texas, said Wednesday that it has agreed to be acquired by Apollo Global Management Inc. for a transaction valued at $5 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, approved by Michaels' board, Apollo will begin a tender offer to buy shares for $22 each in cash. The purchase price represents a 47% premium to the closing stock price on Feb. 26, the last trading day prior to the media speculation about the potential deal.

In midday trading, shares rose 23%, or $4.17, to $22.19.

“The company’s impressive growth transformation, including our financial and operational performance in the unprecedented environment of the pandemic, led to an unsolicited offer to buy the company,” said James Quella, chairman of the Michaels Cos. board of directors.

Company executives said that by going private, Michaels will have the financial flexibility to invest and improve its retail and online business.

Andrew S. Jhawar, senior partner and head of retail and consumer group at Apollo, said there's significant opportunity to improve the Michaels brand, store experience and online business across North America.

The deal includes a 25-day go-shop period which lets Michaels to solicit and evaluate other offers and to terminate the deal for a better proposal. UBS is acting as the company’s exclusive financial adviser.

The company operates more than 1,275 Michaels stores in 49 states and Canada.

Updated : 2021-03-04 03:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed