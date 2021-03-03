Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/03 23:06
SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 16 12 2 1 1 26 43 28
Huntsville 19 10 8 1 0 21 59 56
Pensacola 21 9 9 2 1 21 56 59
Knoxville 18 9 8 1 0 19 50 46
Birmingham 18 6 8 4 0 16 44 63

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-04 00:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days