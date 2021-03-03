All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|25
|17
|Hartford
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|18
|20
|Bridgeport
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|14
|20
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|11
|26
|19
|Toronto
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|31
|26
|Manitoba
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|23
|26
|Stockton
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|14
|15
|Belleville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|16
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|43
|22
|Grand Rapids
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|19
|19
|Texas
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|25
|25
|Iowa
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|23
|34
|Cleveland
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|20
|21
|Rockford
|8
|1
|6
|1
|0
|3
|20
|34
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|8
|5
|1
|2
|0
|12
|24
|18
|Utica
|7
|5
|1
|0
|1
|11
|29
|23
|Lehigh Valley
|7
|4
|1
|2
|0
|10
|22
|20
|WB/Scranton
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|24
|22
|Rochester
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|25
|25
|Binghamton
|8
|2
|4
|1
|1
|6
|19
|29
|Syracuse
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|23
|25
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Henderson
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|31
|16
|San Diego
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|34
|31
|Tucson
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|21
|18
|Colorado
|8
|3
|3
|2
|0
|8
|19
|22
|San Jose
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|21
|18
|Bakersfield
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|16
|19
|Ontario
|10
|1
|8
|1
|0
|3
|22
|39
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Providence 4, Hartford 2
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.