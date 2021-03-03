Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/03 23:09
All Times EST

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 8 6 2 0 0 12 25 17
Hartford 6 2 4 0 0 4 18 20
Bridgeport 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 8 5 2 1 0 11 26 19
Toronto 9 5 4 0 0 10 31 26
Manitoba 9 4 5 0 0 8 23 26
Stockton 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 15
Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 16
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 9 8 1 0 0 16 43 22
Grand Rapids 7 4 3 0 0 8 19 19
Texas 7 4 3 0 0 8 25 25
Iowa 8 3 4 1 0 7 23 34
Cleveland 6 2 3 1 0 5 20 21
Rockford 8 1 6 1 0 3 20 34
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 8 5 1 2 0 12 24 18
Utica 7 5 1 0 1 11 29 23
Lehigh Valley 7 4 1 2 0 10 22 20
WB/Scranton 7 4 2 1 0 9 24 22
Rochester 7 4 3 0 0 8 25 25
Binghamton 8 2 4 1 1 6 19 29
Syracuse 7 2 4 1 0 5 23 25
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 9 8 1 0 0 16 31 16
San Diego 11 7 4 0 0 14 34 31
Tucson 7 5 2 0 0 10 21 18
Colorado 8 3 3 2 0 8 19 22
San Jose 6 3 2 1 0 7 21 18
Bakersfield 7 2 5 0 0 4 16 19
Ontario 10 1 8 1 0 3 22 39

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Providence 4, Hartford 2

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

