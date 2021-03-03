All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|21
|12
|5
|4
|28
|73
|69
|N.Y. Islanders
|22
|12
|6
|4
|28
|58
|50
|Boston
|19
|12
|5
|2
|26
|59
|50
|Philadelphia
|19
|11
|5
|3
|25
|63
|59
|Pittsburgh
|21
|12
|8
|1
|25
|65
|67
|N.Y. Rangers
|20
|8
|9
|3
|19
|53
|54
|New Jersey
|18
|7
|9
|2
|16
|46
|54
|Buffalo
|20
|6
|11
|3
|15
|46
|60
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|20
|15
|4
|1
|31
|71
|39
|Carolina
|22
|15
|6
|1
|31
|76
|60
|Florida
|21
|13
|4
|4
|30
|67
|60
|Chicago
|23
|12
|7
|4
|28
|73
|68
|Columbus
|24
|9
|10
|5
|23
|66
|78
|Nashville
|22
|10
|12
|0
|20
|51
|68
|Detroit
|25
|7
|15
|3
|17
|52
|82
|Dallas
|17
|6
|7
|4
|16
|46
|47
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|18
|13
|4
|1
|27
|56
|40
|St. Louis
|22
|12
|8
|2
|26
|72
|71
|Minnesota
|19
|12
|6
|1
|25
|61
|49
|Colorado
|19
|11
|7
|1
|23
|57
|48
|Los Angeles
|20
|9
|7
|4
|22
|60
|56
|Arizona
|21
|9
|9
|3
|21
|56
|64
|San Jose
|19
|8
|9
|2
|18
|59
|73
|Anaheim
|22
|6
|11
|5
|17
|46
|66
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|23
|17
|4
|2
|36
|81
|55
|Winnipeg
|22
|14
|7
|1
|29
|74
|59
|Edmonton
|24
|14
|10
|0
|28
|79
|72
|Montreal
|21
|10
|6
|5
|25
|68
|61
|Calgary
|23
|10
|11
|2
|22
|59
|70
|Vancouver
|26
|9
|15
|2
|20
|74
|90
|Ottawa
|25
|8
|16
|1
|17
|67
|95
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2
Columbus 4, Detroit 1
Montreal 3, Ottawa 1
N.Y. Islanders 2, New Jersey 1
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 2
Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 2
Carolina 4, Nashville 2
Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 0
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.