Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/03 23:00
NHL Glance

All Times EST

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 21 12 5 4 28 73 69
N.Y. Islanders 22 12 6 4 28 58 50
Boston 19 12 5 2 26 59 50
Philadelphia 19 11 5 3 25 63 59
Pittsburgh 21 12 8 1 25 65 67
N.Y. Rangers 20 8 9 3 19 53 54
New Jersey 18 7 9 2 16 46 54
Buffalo 20 6 11 3 15 46 60
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 20 15 4 1 31 71 39
Carolina 22 15 6 1 31 76 60
Florida 21 13 4 4 30 67 60
Chicago 23 12 7 4 28 73 68
Columbus 24 9 10 5 23 66 78
Nashville 22 10 12 0 20 51 68
Detroit 25 7 15 3 17 52 82
Dallas 17 6 7 4 16 46 47
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 18 13 4 1 27 56 40
St. Louis 22 12 8 2 26 72 71
Minnesota 19 12 6 1 25 61 49
Colorado 19 11 7 1 23 57 48
Los Angeles 20 9 7 4 22 60 56
Arizona 21 9 9 3 21 56 64
San Jose 19 8 9 2 18 59 73
Anaheim 22 6 11 5 17 46 66
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 23 17 4 2 36 81 55
Winnipeg 22 14 7 1 29 74 59
Edmonton 24 14 10 0 28 79 72
Montreal 21 10 6 5 25 68 61
Calgary 23 10 11 2 22 59 70
Vancouver 26 9 15 2 20 74 90
Ottawa 25 8 16 1 17 67 95

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2

Columbus 4, Detroit 1

Montreal 3, Ottawa 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 2

Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 2

Carolina 4, Nashville 2

Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 0

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-04 00:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days