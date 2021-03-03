All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 21 12 5 4 28 73 69 7-3-2 5-2-2 12-5-4 N.Y. Islanders 22 12 6 4 28 58 50 7-0-2 5-6-2 12-6-4 Boston 19 12 5 2 26 59 50 5-1-0 7-4-2 12-5-2 Philadelphia 19 11 5 3 25 63 59 6-2-2 5-3-1 11-5-3 Pittsburgh 21 12 8 1 25 65 67 8-1-0 4-7-1 12-8-1 N.Y. Rangers 20 8 9 3 19 53 54 5-6-2 3-3-1 8-9-3 New Jersey 18 7 9 2 16 46 54 2-7-1 5-2-1 7-9-2 Buffalo 20 6 11 3 15 46 60 2-7-2 4-4-1 6-11-3

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 20 15 4 1 31 71 39 9-1-0 6-3-1 15-4-1 Carolina 22 15 6 1 31 76 60 6-1-1 9-5-0 15-6-1 Florida 21 13 4 4 30 67 60 7-3-3 6-1-1 13-4-4 Chicago 23 12 7 4 28 73 68 6-3-1 6-4-3 12-7-4 Columbus 24 9 10 5 23 66 78 6-4-3 3-6-2 9-10-5 Nashville 22 10 12 0 20 51 68 7-5-0 3-7-0 10-12-0 Detroit 25 7 15 3 17 52 82 4-6-2 3-9-1 7-15-3 Dallas 17 6 7 4 16 46 47 4-2-3 2-5-1 6-7-4

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 18 13 4 1 27 56 40 9-2-1 4-2-0 13-4-1 St. Louis 22 12 8 2 26 72 71 4-6-2 8-2-0 12-8-2 Minnesota 19 12 6 1 25 61 49 5-3-0 7-3-1 12-6-1 Colorado 19 11 7 1 23 57 48 5-3-0 6-4-1 11-7-1 Los Angeles 20 9 7 4 22 60 56 3-2-3 6-5-1 9-7-4 Arizona 21 9 9 3 21 56 64 6-6-3 3-3-0 9-9-3 San Jose 19 8 9 2 18 59 73 2-3-0 6-6-2 8-9-2 Anaheim 22 6 11 5 17 46 66 3-6-3 3-5-2 6-11-5

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 23 17 4 2 36 81 55 9-3-1 8-1-1 17-4-2 Winnipeg 22 14 7 1 29 74 59 9-4-1 5-3-0 14-7-1 Edmonton 24 14 10 0 28 79 72 6-7-0 8-3-0 14-10-0 Montreal 21 10 6 5 25 68 61 4-5-0 6-1-5 10-6-5 Calgary 23 10 11 2 22 59 70 4-4-0 6-7-2 10-11-2 Vancouver 26 9 15 2 20 74 90 5-6-2 4-9-0 9-15-2 Ottawa 25 8 16 1 17 67 95 5-6-1 3-10-0 8-16-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2

Columbus 4, Detroit 1

Montreal 3, Ottawa 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 2

Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 2

Carolina 4, Nashville 2

Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 0

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.