All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|21
|12
|5
|4
|28
|73
|69
|7-3-2
|5-2-2
|12-5-4
|N.Y. Islanders
|22
|12
|6
|4
|28
|58
|50
|7-0-2
|5-6-2
|12-6-4
|Boston
|19
|12
|5
|2
|26
|59
|50
|5-1-0
|7-4-2
|12-5-2
|Philadelphia
|19
|11
|5
|3
|25
|63
|59
|6-2-2
|5-3-1
|11-5-3
|Pittsburgh
|21
|12
|8
|1
|25
|65
|67
|8-1-0
|4-7-1
|12-8-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|20
|8
|9
|3
|19
|53
|54
|5-6-2
|3-3-1
|8-9-3
|New Jersey
|18
|7
|9
|2
|16
|46
|54
|2-7-1
|5-2-1
|7-9-2
|Buffalo
|20
|6
|11
|3
|15
|46
|60
|2-7-2
|4-4-1
|6-11-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|20
|15
|4
|1
|31
|71
|39
|9-1-0
|6-3-1
|15-4-1
|Carolina
|22
|15
|6
|1
|31
|76
|60
|6-1-1
|9-5-0
|15-6-1
|Florida
|21
|13
|4
|4
|30
|67
|60
|7-3-3
|6-1-1
|13-4-4
|Chicago
|23
|12
|7
|4
|28
|73
|68
|6-3-1
|6-4-3
|12-7-4
|Columbus
|24
|9
|10
|5
|23
|66
|78
|6-4-3
|3-6-2
|9-10-5
|Nashville
|22
|10
|12
|0
|20
|51
|68
|7-5-0
|3-7-0
|10-12-0
|Detroit
|25
|7
|15
|3
|17
|52
|82
|4-6-2
|3-9-1
|7-15-3
|Dallas
|17
|6
|7
|4
|16
|46
|47
|4-2-3
|2-5-1
|6-7-4
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|18
|13
|4
|1
|27
|56
|40
|9-2-1
|4-2-0
|13-4-1
|St. Louis
|22
|12
|8
|2
|26
|72
|71
|4-6-2
|8-2-0
|12-8-2
|Minnesota
|19
|12
|6
|1
|25
|61
|49
|5-3-0
|7-3-1
|12-6-1
|Colorado
|19
|11
|7
|1
|23
|57
|48
|5-3-0
|6-4-1
|11-7-1
|Los Angeles
|20
|9
|7
|4
|22
|60
|56
|3-2-3
|6-5-1
|9-7-4
|Arizona
|21
|9
|9
|3
|21
|56
|64
|6-6-3
|3-3-0
|9-9-3
|San Jose
|19
|8
|9
|2
|18
|59
|73
|2-3-0
|6-6-2
|8-9-2
|Anaheim
|22
|6
|11
|5
|17
|46
|66
|3-6-3
|3-5-2
|6-11-5
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Toronto
|23
|17
|4
|2
|36
|81
|55
|9-3-1
|8-1-1
|17-4-2
|Winnipeg
|22
|14
|7
|1
|29
|74
|59
|9-4-1
|5-3-0
|14-7-1
|Edmonton
|24
|14
|10
|0
|28
|79
|72
|6-7-0
|8-3-0
|14-10-0
|Montreal
|21
|10
|6
|5
|25
|68
|61
|4-5-0
|6-1-5
|10-6-5
|Calgary
|23
|10
|11
|2
|22
|59
|70
|4-4-0
|6-7-2
|10-11-2
|Vancouver
|26
|9
|15
|2
|20
|74
|90
|5-6-2
|4-9-0
|9-15-2
|Ottawa
|25
|8
|16
|1
|17
|67
|95
|5-6-1
|3-10-0
|8-16-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2
Columbus 4, Detroit 1
Montreal 3, Ottawa 1
N.Y. Islanders 2, New Jersey 1
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 2
Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 2
Carolina 4, Nashville 2
Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 0
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.