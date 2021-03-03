Alexa
Nationals say lefty Jon Lester to have thyroid gland removed

By HOWARD FENDRICH , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/03 23:01
Washington Nationals left-hander Jon Lester will have surgery to have a thyroid gland removed, manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday.

Lester will leave spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida, and fly to New York for the procedure.

Martinez said the 37-year-old starting pitcher is expected to be back at camp in about five to seven days.

In 2006, Lester's rookie season with the Boston Red Sox ended early because he was diagnosed with a form of lymphoma. He had chemotherapy and returned the next season.

He is entering his 16th year in the majors. Lester was a free agent and joined the Nationals on a $5 million, one-year contract after playing the past six seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

