Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Juventus makes Weston McKennie’s move to Turin permanent

By Associated Press
2021/03/03 22:51
Juventus' Weston McKennie celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Crotone, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Ital...
Juventus' Weston McKennie vies for the ball with Porto's Sergio Oliveira, left, during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match betwe...

Juventus' Weston McKennie celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Crotone, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Ital...

Juventus' Weston McKennie vies for the ball with Porto's Sergio Oliveira, left, during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match betwe...

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus made Weston McKennie’s move to the Serie A giant permanent on Wednesday, tying the American midfielder to the club for the next four seasons.

McKennie has been at Juventus since August, after joining on loan from German club Schalke, but the Bianconeri have exercised the option to purchase the player’s full rights.

Juventus said the fee was 18.5 million euros ($22 million), payable over three years, plus up to 6.5 million euros ($7.8 million) in bonuses.

The nine-time defending Serie A champion added that McKennie has signed a contract through to June 30, 2025.

McKennie, who is the first American to play for Juventus, has scored five goals — including one in a Champions League win at Barcelona — in 31 appearances.

The 22-year-old has already won a trophy at Juventus, helping it lift the Italian Super Cup in January with a 2-0 victory over Napoli.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-04 00:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days