Medvedev, Zverev eliminated in 1st round in Rotterdam

By Associated Press
2021/03/03 22:49
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev's 12 aces weren't enough as the Australian Open runner-up was beaten 7-6 (4), 6-4 by Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Wednesday.

It wasn't the day's only upset in Rotterdam, with third-seeded Alexander Zverev also losing.

Medvedev had 25 unforced errors against Lajovic's 12, along with eight double faults, and he broke his racket in frustration. The third-ranked Russian last played Feb. 21 in his straight-sets loss to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final.

“I think I was very focused the whole match," Lajovic said. “This was the key today, not to make the little mistakes.”

The 30-year-old Serbian player faces Borna Coric of Croatia in the second round.

Alexander Bublik beat Zverev 7-5, 6-3 to set up a second-round meeting with Tommy Paul. Zverev, coming off a quarterfinal loss to Djokovic in Australia, went a break up in each set against Bublik but each time was then broken twice himself.

Sixth-seeded David Goffin needed just over an hour to beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-0. He'll meet qualifier Jeremy Chardy in the second round.

