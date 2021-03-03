Alexa
Lefty Gio González agrees to minor league deal with Marlins

By Associated Press
2021/03/03 22:08
FILE - Chicago White Sox starter Gio Gonzalez delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago, in th...

MIAMI (AP) — Veteran left-hander Gio González has agreed to terms on a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and will take part in their major league camp.

González, a South Florida native, pitched in 12 games last year for Chicago White Sox with four starts and had an ERA of 4.83. He has a career record of 131-101 with a 3.70 ERA in 13 seasons for four teams.

At 35, González provides experienced depth for the Marlins' talented young rotation. He is a two-time All-Star, with Oakland in 2011 and Washington in 2012.

Updated : 2021-03-03 23:11 GMT+08:00

