Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bed Bath & Beyond goes with something new to revive brand

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO , AP Retail Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/03 21:19
This photo provided by Bed Bath & Beyond shows store brands on display at Bed Bath & Beyond in Watchung, N.J. The New Jersey-based retailer plans to...
This photo provided by Bed Bath & Beyond shows store brands on display at Bed Bath & Beyond in Watchung, N.J. The New Jersey-based retailer plans to...

This photo provided by Bed Bath & Beyond shows store brands on display at Bed Bath & Beyond in Watchung, N.J. The New Jersey-based retailer plans to...

This photo provided by Bed Bath & Beyond shows store brands on display at Bed Bath & Beyond in Watchung, N.J. The New Jersey-based retailer plans to...

NEW YORK (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond will launch a slew of new store brands to lure younger customers in a bid to energize sales the home retail chain.

The chain will begin selling eight new store brands this year, six of them in the first half of 2021.

The new brands were announced Wednesday by CEO Mark Tritton, who was hired in late 2019 from Target where he did much the same thing as chief merchandising officer. The more than 30 new brands introduced under Tritton were key in Target's revitalization.

Bed Bath & Beyond, based in Union, New Jersey, will also begin selling thousands of exclusive products as it seeks a bigger share of the $180 billion home market.

Store brands are expected to increase from roughly 10% of the retailer's overall sales to approximately 30% within the first three years.

Bed Bath & Beyond recognized that stores had become cluttered and that it had lost customers to Target, Macy’s and Walmart.

“We were over-assorted. It was a bit of a jumble," Tritton told The Associated Press Tuesday.

Tritton said that customers now want to see more “curation" in stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond under Tritton has attempted a reset, remodeling approximately 450 stores. The chain is also eliminating thousands of poor performing labels, brands and products.

Net sales fell 5% in the most recent quarter from a year ago as the company permanently closed some stores. Losses widened. But online sales, a focus of Bed Bath & Beyond, were strong.

The chain will initiate its new-brand push with Nestwell, a bed and bath goods collection, later this month. It also plans in April to relaunch its Haven bath brand, a spa-inspired assortment of organic cotton products. Bed Bath & Beyond will also launch Simply Essential, more than 1,000 household item essentials.

Updated : 2021-03-03 23:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt