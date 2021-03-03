Alexa
Taiwan's Tainan to conduct more self-driving bus tests with passengers

A free one-way trip on the self-driving bus is about 6.4 kilometers, and a round-trip takes about 60 minutes

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/03 21:09
(Tainan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After the completion of self-driving bus tests with passengers along the Shalun route in February, the city of Tainan will start tests along the Southern Taiwan Science Park route every Saturday in March, CNA reported.

Tainan Bureau of Transportation Director Wang Ming-te (王銘德) announced on Wednesday (March 3) that self-driving buses will begin to shuttle between the Nanke train station and the Nanke Archeological Museum every Saturday in March, beginning Saturday (March 6). Members of the public who are interested in taking a ride should register in advance, per CNA.

A one-way trip on the self-driving bus is about 6.4 kilometers, and a round-trip takes about 60 minutes, bureau staff said, adding the rides are free of charge.

Twelve testing trips of the self-driving bus services will be conducted each day on March 6, 13, 20, and 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a bus leaving every 30 minutes except noon. Participants must report to the staff conducting the test 15 minutes before departure time and a maximum of 15 passengers will be allowed on during each test.

For more information, refer to the bureau’s website.
self-driving bus
Southern Taiwan Science Park
Nanke Archaeological Museum
Nanke train station

Updated : 2021-03-03 21:40 GMT+08:00

