Strong earthquake shakes central Greece, felt in Balkans

By Associated Press
2021/03/03 18:48
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has struck central Greece. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The earthquake Wednesday had an epicenter 22 kilometers (13.67 miles) west-northwest of the town of Larissa and struck just after 12:15 p.m. local time (1015 GMT), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The quake was felt as far away as in the capitals of neighboring North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro.

Numerous aftershocks were reported.

Updated : 2021-03-03 20:07 GMT+08:00

