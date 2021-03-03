Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

China confirms swine fever in piglets in Yunnan province

By REUTERS
2021/03/03 22:00
Swine farm

Swine farm (CNA photo)

BEIJING (Reuters) - An outbreak of African swine fever has been confirmed in piglets being illegally transported through Funing county in China’s southwestern province of Yunnan, the farm ministry said.

The case comes amid growing concern that a severe wave of disease in recent months has hit China’s hog herd, the world’s largest.

Six of the 36 pigs had died, the ministry of agriculture and rural affairs said in a statement late on Tuesday, while six more in the truck were sick.

Beijing reports few disease outbreaks on Chinese farms but some analysts have recently estimated that about a fifth of the breeding herd in northern China was affected over the winter.

Average piglet prices are now 91 yuan ($14) a kg, up 11% on a year ago.

African swine fever is usually fatal to pigs, but recent studies have identified some less lethal variants circulating in China.

Updated : 2021-03-03 23:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt