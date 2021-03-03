Alexa
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce

Chiang Hung-chieh and Ai Fukuhara married in 2016, have two children

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/03 17:10
Chiang Hung-chieh and Ai Fukuhara in 2016. 

Chiang Hung-chieh and Ai Fukuhara in 2016.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Top Japanese table tennis star Ai Fukuhara (福原愛) filed for divorce from her Taiwanese husband Chiang Hung-chieh (江宏傑) in January after more than four years of marriage, Japanese media reported Wednesday (March 3).

The 32-year-olds married in September 2016, holding a wedding banquet at Tokyo Disneyland in February 2017. Fukuhara accused her husband — formerly known as the “prince” of Taiwanese table tennis — of “verbal harassment,” according to Japanese magazine Bunshun.

The couple lived mainly in Taiwan and have a three-year-old daughter and a 23-month-old son, CNA reported. According to Japanese media, criticism of Fukuhara’s spending on fashion escalated into Chiang using coarse language to insult her.

The Japanese star reportedly filed for divorce in January before returning to her native country, where paparazzi spotted her in the company of another man.
Ai Fukuhara
Chiang Hung-chieh
table tennis
divorce

