Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's 117,000 AstraZeneca jabs will be given to medical staff

First wave of AstraZeneca vaccines will be given to medical workers at up to 200 hospitals across Taiwan

  169
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/03 16:18
First batch of AstraZeneca vaccines arrive in Taiwan aboard Korean Air jet. 

First batch of AstraZeneca vaccines arrive in Taiwan aboard Korean Air jet.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday (March 3), Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) officials said medical workers will be the first to receive shots.

The CECC announced that 117,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine had arrived in Taiwan. CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said the vaccines would be distributed to 100-200 medical institutions across the country.

Chuang said that an appointment system would be set up, with the first round of vaccines expected to go to medical staff. If they happen to work in the same hospital where the shots are being given, Chuang said they can receive them on the spot.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said the priority for the first batch of jabs will be given to medical personnel in special wards, negative pressure isolation areas, and units responsible for testing. He said the second batch will be administered to staff who do not come in direct contact with such areas.

In theory, because the AstraZeneca vaccine requires two shots to achieve maximum effectiveness, fewer than 60,000 people would be eligible to receive the shots. However, Chen said that because the interval between the two doses is more than eight weeks, and in order to ensure the scope of protection is as large as possible, 117,000 frontline medical professionals will be inoculated.

When asked whether Taiwan will lift its travel restrictions now that vaccines have arrived, Chen says that only when at least 60 percent of the population has been vaccinated will changes in public epidemic prevention policy be considered. Chen pointed out that Taiwan is currently behind much of the world in terms of vaccinations.

He added that this shipment was the result of a direct purchase from the manufacturer and that it did not go through COVAX. The shots arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport from South Korea at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning aboard Korean Air Flight KE691.
AstraZeneca
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
Covid vaccine
Wuhan coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
coronavirus vaccine

RELATED ARTICLES

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign
South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign
2021/02/28 10:30
Taiwan unveils new priority list for COVID vaccine
Taiwan unveils new priority list for COVID vaccine
2021/02/27 12:15
Asia Today: 1st vaccines reach arms in S. Korea, Hong Kong
Asia Today: 1st vaccines reach arms in S. Korea, Hong Kong
2021/02/26 23:00
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
2021/02/25 13:02
Philippines to probe use of illegal COVID-19 vaccines
Philippines to probe use of illegal COVID-19 vaccines
2021/02/24 21:00

Updated : 2021-03-03 18:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab