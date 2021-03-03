Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Carcinogen levels in Taiwan's Cadina chips too high

Lian Hwa Foods pulls product, Department of Health says heat-treated food can produce acrylamide

  115
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/03 15:42
Cadina chips contain excessive acrylamide (Taipei City Department of Health photo)

Cadina chips contain excessive acrylamide (Taipei City Department of Health photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A well-known potato chip brand in Taiwan has removed one of its products from shelves after it was found to contain a carcinogen exceeding allowed levels.

The product is Cadina’s tempura-flavor chips (卡迪那全天然洋芋天婦羅口味), produced by Lian Hwa Foods Corporation, a long-standing local business. An amount of 1,202 ppb acrylamide was detected in a sample of the crisps, surpassing the safety limit of 1,000 ppb.

The discovery was made during an inspection on acrylamide levels in foods from fast-food chains, breakfast stores, coffee shops, traditional markets, and retailers by Taipei’s Department of Health (DOH). A total of 20 samples were examined, including French fries, potato chips, coffee, deep-fried dough sticks, and brown sugar.

Acrylamide is a compound classified as a probable carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), under the auspices of the WHO. Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has drafted a guide for maximum acrylamide levels allowed in foods, though no epidemiological studies have proven a link between acrylamide consumption and the risk of developing cancer.

Food businesses are asked to follow the guide and abide by the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation. Acrylamide is often found in heat-treated food, but adjusting the thickness of crisps, among other methods, helps reduce levels of the hazardous chemical, said DOH.
Cadina
chips
potato chips
crisps
acrylamide
carcinogen
Taiwan
n

RELATED ARTICLES

12 national forest recreation areas in Taiwan now accept LINE Pay
12 national forest recreation areas in Taiwan now accept LINE Pay
2021/03/02 20:57
Bangkok Post lists Taiwan president among 24 Women of the Year
Bangkok Post lists Taiwan president among 24 Women of the Year
2021/03/02 13:13
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/02 12:41
Taiwan calls for talks amid China’s politically driven pineapple ban
Taiwan calls for talks amid China’s politically driven pineapple ban
2021/03/02 12:20
Taiwan's Coast Guard to hold artillery drills March 2, 9
Taiwan's Coast Guard to hold artillery drills March 2, 9
2021/03/02 11:50

Updated : 2021-03-03 17:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab