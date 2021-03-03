Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

New Zealand wins toss and bowls in 3rd T20 against Australia

By STEVE McMORRAN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/03 13:55
Australian captain Aaron Finch, left, shakes hands with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson after their second T20 cricket international between Austr...
Australia's Daniel Sams, left, teammate Marcus Stoinis react during the second T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand at Universi...
Australia's Marcus Stoinis bats during the second T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand at University Oval In Dunedin, New Zeala...

Australian captain Aaron Finch, left, shakes hands with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson after their second T20 cricket international between Austr...

Australia's Daniel Sams, left, teammate Marcus Stoinis react during the second T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand at Universi...

Australia's Marcus Stoinis bats during the second T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand at University Oval In Dunedin, New Zeala...

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl Wednesday in the third Twenty20 international against Australia which will be played without spectators at the 35,000-seat Sky Stadium.

Due to new COVID-19 outbreaks in New Zealand, Wellington is currently at alert level 2, which restricts public gatherings to 100 people.

New Zealand leads the five-match series 2-0 after winning the first match by 53 runs and the second by four runs. The fourth and fifth matches will also be played in Wellington on Friday and Sunday, respectively, after being moved from Auckland and Tauranga.

Australia named Tasmania right-arm fast bowler Riley Meredith to make his T20 international debut, replacing Daniel Sams.

New Zealand made one enforced change by naming Mark Chapman in place of Mitchell Santner, who is in isolation after suffering head cold symptoms.

___

Lineups:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade, Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith.

Umpires: Wayne Knights and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

Television umpire: Shaun Haig, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-03 15:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab