Rice leads the way in New Mexico St. win over UTRGV

By Associated Press
2021/03/03 13:08
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Jabari Rice scored 16 points and Clayton Henry 15 and New Mexico State used a late first-half outburst to take control in a 69-51 win over UTRGV on Tuesday.

Javon Levi's 3-pointer at 7:48 before halftime put the Vaqueros up 15-12. After C.J. Roberts' layup for the Aggies, Rice made a 3, threw down and dunk and Johnny McCants added a three-point play and made 1 of 2 foul shots and New Mexico outscored UTRGV 19-4 for a 31-19 halftime advantage.

Levi made a 3 to start the half, but McCants followed with a layup off Henry's miss and New Mexico State (8-7, 5-6 Western Athletic Conference) led by double digits the rest of the way.

Roberts scored 12 and McCants 10 for the Aggies.

Jeff Otchere scored 11 points for the Vaqueros (9-7, 2-3).

Updated : 2021-03-03 15:35 GMT+08:00

