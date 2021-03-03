Alexa
Endangered leopard cat gives birth to 3 kittens at Taipei Zoo

Rare animals closely supervised, given extra food and medical care

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/03 13:42
Ping Ping the leopard cat and her three kittens (CNA, Taipei Zoo photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A leopard cat gave birth to three kittens at Taipei Zoo, the first time in 20 years that such an event has occurred in captivity, the zoo said Wednesday (March 3).

Ping Ping had been recovering from injuries at Taiwan’s largest zoo when she sought a quiet place and gave birth to her three young around 6 p.m. Tuesday (March 2), CNA reported. The leopard cat is an endangered species which often makes headlines in Taiwan when they are hit by a car while crossing a forest road.

Taipei Zoo is one of several institutions involved in a convalescence program for the injured animals where they receive medical attention before being released back into the wild. The pregnancy was the result of Ping Ping getting together with another injured leopard cat at the zoo named Xiao Yu (小魚, Little Fish) in December.

Shortly afterward, veterinarians noticed hormonal changes in the female, notifying them that she was expecting. While Ping Ping had likely given birth before, the fact that this time there were three kittens warranted special attention, the zoo said.

The leopard cat would receive extra food and nutrients, while the kittens would be put under observation to see if they were fed enough to grow up into healthy adult animals.

The number of leopard cats in Taiwan has reportedly fallen below 500, and most of them live in mixed forest and agricultural areas in Miaoli, Taichung and Nantou counties, under threat from pesticides and traffic.
leopard cat
Taipei Zoo
endangered animals
endangered species
felines

Updated : 2021-03-03 15:35 GMT+08:00

