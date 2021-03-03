Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035

China claims Beijing-Taipei road will 'lead the people of Taiwan out of poverty'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/03 15:27
Map of proposed transit links. (CTN image)

Map of proposed transit links. (CTN image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China late last month announced plans to build a highway connecting Taiwan with the communist country by 2035, drawing mockery from Taiwanese politicians and netizens.

On Feb. 24, China's State Council released its "Guidelines on the National Comprehensive Transportation Network Plan," which set construction goals for transportation links from 2021 to 2035 ultimately covering 700,000 kilometers. Much to the amusement of Taiwanese, this includes a "road" that connects Fuzhou in China's Fujian Province to Taipei.

The new transportation network would include six axes, seven corridors, and eight thoroughfares, with a major axis running from Beijing to Tianjin, Hebei, Anhui, Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao, and ultimately to Taipei. The axis is to be a major highway and apparently would connect with Taipei via an underground tunnel beneath the Taiwan Strait. This would supposedly enable motorists to drive from Beijing to Taipei within 10 hours.

Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
(Weibo image)

Guests on a Chinese state-run TV program Guancha claimed that the project to build a highway is feasible based on over a decade of planning and that China is "serious" about completing it. State-run media tabloid the Global Times claimed that some in Taiwan welcomed the plan believing it will "lead the people of Taiwan out of poverty."

However, Taiwanese netizens found the plans to be ridiculous propaganda, making comments such as "You can have everything in your dreams. Go ahead and dream!" In response to the proposed route, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said that it was only a United Front trick, reported Liberty Times.

Wang advised the public to read the plans like a "science fiction novel." He pointed out that the "fantasy road network" had been proposed many times in the past and urged the Chinese Communist Party to not be a "frog at the bottom of a well."

He argued that if transportation links always signified sovereignty, then the European transportation network which extends from the UK to Turkey, means that they are all part of the same country. Wang pointed out that Taiwan already has a very convenient transportation network, while China's has been plagued by corruption scandals.
Taiwan Strait
Taiwan Strait Tunnel Project
transportation
mass transit
highway
tunnel

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Kaohsiung resumes charging for rides on light rail system
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung resumes charging for rides on light rail system
2021/03/01 20:56
Fake '1992 consensus' continues to drag down cross-strait relations
Fake '1992 consensus' continues to drag down cross-strait relations
2021/02/27 12:05
China insists on '1992 Consensus' as anchor for peace in Taiwan Strait
China insists on '1992 Consensus' as anchor for peace in Taiwan Strait
2021/02/24 16:52
Bus company urges cherry blossom-watchers to visit central Taiwan farm during week
Bus company urges cherry blossom-watchers to visit central Taiwan farm during week
2021/02/18 17:33
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
2021/02/17 18:00

Updated : 2021-03-03 15:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab