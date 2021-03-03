Habitap Accelerates Growth with Expansion into Philippines

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 3 March 2021 - Habitap, Asia's first fully integrated smart living management system, has officially launched in the Philippines with a regional development centre. This move is part of Habitap's efforts to amplify the future of smart living and smart building management in the region. Philippines is the first Asia market outside of Habitap's headquarters in Singapore.

Helmed by Country Manager, Rona Chua, the regional development centre in Manila extends the capabilities of Habitap's customer support team and technological innovation by leveraging on Philippines' vibrant economy and technology know-how. Together with a dedicated team who will serve the Asia Pacific region, Habitap is poised to introduce their smart offering to other markets while improving their operational efficiency and competitiveness to advance the concept of smart living.

Franklin Tang, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Habitap, said, "We are thrilled to announce that Habitap has officially launched in the Philippines. This decision has been part of our business growth plan as one of Asia's emerging markets with great potential for us to achieve long-term growth. Reaffirming our commitment to drive greater convenience and efficiency for residential and commercial spaces, the new regional development centre is a significant milestone for the company and this is one of many other expansion projects you will see this year."

Commenting on Philippines as a key market for their strategic plans in Asia, he added, "Since 2015, the country has experienced a housing market boom, primarily driven by the increase in migrant investments. This demand for housing has transformed the country's landscape through the years, with purveyors of the ultra-modern lifestyle fuelling sustainable growth in smart living platforms. We hope to support the needs of the country's rapid urbanisation with our smart living and building management system."





Rona Chua, Country Head of Philippines, commented, "Habitap is well-poised for accelerated growth in Asia Pacific as the smart home market continues to experience a strong demand fuelled by the desire for quality living. I am excited to lead the Philippines operations and be part of a team that seeks to shape the future of home living and building management. With AI and the adoption of technology to revolutionise the way people interact with common spaces, I am confident that Habitap will change the way people work, live and play."

For more information, please visit:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/grxywrwerw56mwc/AABr8bZfy0mqQQ3581gHfmOEa?dl=0