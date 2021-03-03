Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Carton scores 20 to lift Marquette over DePaul 77-71

By Associated Press
2021/03/03 12:49
Carton scores 20 to lift Marquette over DePaul 77-71

CHICAGO (AP) — D.J. Carton scored 20 points and Koby McEwen and Dawson Garcia each scored 12 and Marquette beat DePaul 77-71 on Tuesday night.

Greg Elliott added 11 points for Marquette (12-13, 7-11 Big East Conference)

Pauly Paulicap scored a season-high 20 points and had three blocks for the Blue Demons (4-13, 2-13). Ray Salnave added 13 points and seven rebounds and Romeo Weems had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles returned the favor as DePaul beat them 68-61 on Jan. 23.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-03 14:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases