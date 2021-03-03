Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Williams leads Memphis over South Florida 73-52

By Associated Press
2021/03/03 12:56
Williams leads Memphis over South Florida 73-52

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Boogie Ellis had 18 points, DeAndre Williams scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds, and Memphis beat South Florida 73-52 on Tuesday night.

Lester Quinones added 12 points and seven rebounds for Memphis (15-6, 11-3 American Athletic Conference), which won its sixth straight game.

Xavier Castaneda had 17 points for the Bulls (8-11, 4-9).

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Bulls for the season. Memphis defeated South Florida 58-57 on Dec. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-03 14:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases