Curbelo, Frazier lead No. 4 Illinois past No. 2 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Andre Curbelo scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half, and No. 4 Illinois dismantled No. 2 Michigan with a smothering defensive performance, routing the Wolverines 76-53 on Tuesday night.

Playing again without injured star Ayo Dosunmu, the Illini (19-6, 15-4 Big Ten) kept Michigan from clinching the conference title and boosted their own chances at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Trent Frazier led Illinois with 22 points, and Kofi Cockburn added 12.

Eli Brooks scored 11 points and was the only player in double figures for Michigan. The Wolverines (18-2, 13-2) looked physically overwhelmed for much of the night, unable to create good shots against the Illinois defense and unable to keep the Illini off the boards. It was an eye-opening blowout — especially since Michigan has rolled to similar margins of victory against other good teams this season.

NO. 3 BAYLOR 94, NO. 6 WEST VIRGINIA 89, OT

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jared Butler scored 25 points before fouling out, Davion Mitchell hit the go-ahead basket in overtime and Baylor beat West Virginia to clinch the Bears’ first Big 12 regular-season championship.

Baylor (19-1, 11-1) bounced back in a big way from its only loss of the season at No. 13 Kansas on Saturday.

Mitchell scored four of Baylor’s 13 points in overtime and finished with 20. Matthew Mayer had a season-high 18 points for the Bears.

Taz Sherman came off the bench to score a career-high 26 points for the Mountaineers (17-7, 10-5). Miles McBride added 19 points and Sean McNeil scored 18, including 15 after halftime.

NO. 8 ALABAMA 70, AUBURN 58

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Shackelford scored 23 points, made five 3-pointers and helped Alabama quash a second-half threat and beat Auburn.

Shackelford helped the Crimson Tide (20-6, 15-2 Southeastern Conference) score 10 straight points after the Tigers (12-14, 6-11) pulled to within five late.

Herbert Jones had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Tide. John Petty and Jahvon Quinerly each scored 11 points.

Jaylin Williams led Auburn with 13 points.

NO. 12 ARKANSAS 101, SOUTH CAROLINA 73

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Moses Moody tied his career high with 28 points and Arkansas beat South Carolina for its 10th straight win in the Southeastern Conference.

The Razorbacks (20-5, 12-4 SEC) did it with the long ball, hitting 15 3-pointers.

Justin Smith had had 22 points, JD Notae 21 and Desi Sills 15, tying his career high with five 3-pointers.

AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks (6-13, 4-11) with 18 points.

NO. 15 TEXAS 81, IOWA STATE 67

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Kai Jones came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points and lead four Texas players in double figures, and the Longhorns beat Iowa State.

Texas (15-7, 9-6 Big 12) led for all but 22 seconds, beating the Cyclones for the eighth time in 10 meetings. Iowa State (2-19, 0-16) was led by Jalen Coleman-Lands, who scored 22 points.

Courtney Ramey added 14 points for the Longhorns.

NO. 18 TEXAS TECH 69, TCU 49

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kyler Edwards scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half to help Texas Tech take control, and the Red Raiders rolled past TCU.

The Red Raiders (16-8, 8-7 Big 12) followed a nine-point home victory over No. 15 Texas with another strong effort.

R.J. Nembhard scored 10 points on a rough shooting night (4 of 12) for the leading scorer for the Horned Frogs (12-11, 5-9).

