Brown lifts Miami (OH) over Bowling Green 84-79 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/03/03 11:54
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Dalonte Brown scored a career-high 29 points with 14 rebounds and Miami (OH) beat Bowling Green 84-79 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Mekhi Lairy scored 19 points for Miami (12-10, 9-8 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Dae Dae Grant scored 18 points with seven boards.

Trey Diggs had 19 points for the Falcons (14-10, 10-8), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Daeqwon Plowden scored 19 points with 18 rebounds and Justin Turner scored 16.

Miami also beat Bowling Green 96-77 on Jan. 21.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-03 13:59 GMT+08:00

