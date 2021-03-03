Alexa
Taiwan receives 1st batch of AstraZeneca vaccines: Report

Taiwanese authorities declining to comment at this moment

By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/03 12:35
AstraZeneca vaccines

AstraZeneca vaccines (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A plane carrying doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine reportedly touched down in Taiwan early on Wednesday (March 3).

The first batch of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine, obtained through the World Health Organization’s COVAX program, arrived Wednesday morning via a flight operated by Korean Air, CNA reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The report made no mention of the number of vaccine doses.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has declined to confirm as of time of publication, but it is expected to reveal details at a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m.

Under the COVAX initiative, Taiwan should have received the first shipment of 200,000 doses at the end of February. Despite having successfully contained the pandemic, Taiwan's efforts to vaccinate its people against COVID-19 have been delayed.
