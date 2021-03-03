Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Stroud scores 16 to lift Fresno State past Boise State 67-64

By Associated Press
2021/03/03 10:42
Stroud scores 16 to lift Fresno State past Boise State 67-64

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Deon Stroud posted 16 points and six rebounds, and Isaiah Hill capped the scoring on a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:10 left as Fresno State edged past Boise State 67-64 on Tuesday.

Anthony Holland had 12 points for Fresno State (11-10, 9-10 Mountain West Conference). Orlando Robinson added 11 points and eight rebounds. Hill had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Emmanuel Akot had 18 points for the Broncos (18-7, 14-6). Derrick Alston Jr. added 12 points and Marcus Shaver Jr. had 11. Mladen Armus had a career-high five blocks plus six points and seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Broncos. Boise State defeated Fresno State 73-51 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-03 12:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases