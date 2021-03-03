Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

White, Martin carry Western Michigan past Northern Illinois

By Associated Press
2021/03/03 10:45
White, Martin carry Western Michigan past Northern Illinois

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — B. Artis White had 15 points to lead five Western Michigan players in double figures as the Broncos topped Northern Illinois 73-63 on Tuesday night.

Adrian Martin added 13 points and Titus Wright, Jason Whitens and Greg Lee each had 10 for Western Michigan (5-15, 4-11 Mid-American Conference).

White hit 5 of 6 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Tyler Cochran had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (2-16, 1-12), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Trendon Hankerson added 16 points. Nathan Scott had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-03 12:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases