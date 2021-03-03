White, Martin carry Western Michigan past Northern Illinois

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — B. Artis White had 15 points to lead five Western Michigan players in double figures as the Broncos topped Northern Illinois 73-63 on Tuesday night.

Adrian Martin added 13 points and Titus Wright, Jason Whitens and Greg Lee each had 10 for Western Michigan (5-15, 4-11 Mid-American Conference).

White hit 5 of 6 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Tyler Cochran had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (2-16, 1-12), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Trendon Hankerson added 16 points. Nathan Scott had 12 points.

