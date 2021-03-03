Alexa
Walton scores 32 to carry Ball State over Eastern Michigan

By Associated Press
2021/03/03 10:39
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — K.J. Walton had a career-high 32 points as Ball State easily defeated Eastern Michigan 100-65 on Tuesday night.

Miryne Thomas tied a season high with 20 points for Ball State (10-11, 8-8 Mid-American Conference). Jarron Coleman and Ishmael El-Amin each had 13 points.

It was the first time this season Ball State scored at least 100 points.

Ball State dominated the first half and led 50-22 at the break. The Eagles’ 22 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Ty Groce had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (5-12, 2-11). Bryce McBride and Noah Morgan each had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-03 12:28 GMT+08:00

