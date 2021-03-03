Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Clippers' Leonard sits out Celtics matchup with back spasms

By Associated Press
2021/03/03 09:35
Clippers' Leonard sits out Celtics matchup with back spasms

BOSTON (AP) — The Clippers say All-Star Kawhi Leonard is sitting out their matchup with the Celtics due to back spasms.

Leonard was listed in the starting lineup before the game, but never took the floor during warmups. The team announced late in the first quarter that he had been ruled out.

Leonard has missed seven previous games this season, including two for a mouth laceration, two while in the health and safety protocols and three for a bruised leg.

Leonard is the Clippers' leading scorer, averaging 26.8 points and 6.3 rebounds. Los Angeles is playing in the fourth game of a five-game road trip that ends Thursday at Washington.

The Celtics led 35-32 at the end of the first quarter.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-03 11:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases