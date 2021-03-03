Alexa
Huffman carries Central Michigan over Toledo 81-79

By Associated Press
2021/03/03 09:30
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Caleb Huffman scored 26 points and Meikkel Murray made a go-ahead putback with 2.3 seconds left as Central Michigan ended its eight-game losing streak, narrowly defeating Toledo 81-79 on Tuesday.

Murray finished with 24 points and nine rebounds, and Ralph Bissainthe had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Central Michigan (7-15, 3-12 Mid-American Conference).

Ryan Rollins had 17 points and six rebounds for the Rockets (19-7, 14-4). Spencer Littleson added 16 points, and Marreon Jackson had 15 points and 14 rebounds.

The Chippewas evened the season series against the Rockets. Toledo defeated Central Michigan 89-72 on Jan. 19.

