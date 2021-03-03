Alexa
Taiwan's 1st professional medical film studio opens

Studio replete with operating room opened Tuesday in New Taipei, hoped to attract foreign film crews

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/03 11:04
Taiwan's first professional medical film studio opened Tuesday in New Taipei City. (TAICCA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's first professional medical film studio began operations Tuesday (March 2) in Shenkeng District, New Taipei City.

The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) stated in a press release that the studio features actual hospital equipment built by AwesomeWorks Production. It is the nation's first film studio to be equipped with an operating room, family waiting room, and registration counter, the agency pointed out.

TAICCA explained that there are a lot of films and TV series that center on medical professions, but the lack of related studios has limited shoots on the island.

With the opening of the studio, TAICCA expects to solve the problem posed by the shortage of sites. Additionally, the agency hopes the studio will attract foreign film crews to Taiwan, said TAICCA Chairwoman Ding Hsiao-ching (丁曉菁).
