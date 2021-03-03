Alexa
Graves triple-double lifts Buffalo over Akron 80-78

By Associated Press
2021/03/03 09:25
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jayvon Graves had a triple-double with 13 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to lead Buffalo to an 80-78 win over Akron on Tuesday.

Josh Mballa had 15 points and nine rebounds for Buffalo (13-7, 11-5 Mid-American Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Ronaldo Segu added 14 points and Jeenathan Williams had 13.

Mballa dunked it with 18 seconds left for a six-point lead.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 27 points for the Zips (14-7, 12-6). Enrique Freeman added 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Michael Wynn had 11 points. Bryan Trimble Jr., whose 13 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Zips, was held scoreless.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-03 10:59 GMT+08:00

