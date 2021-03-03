Taiwan's Yushan sees 3 cm of snow

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's tallest peak, Yushan, saw 3 cm of snow this morning (March 3) as seasonal northeasterly winds brought cold, wet weather to the country.

Seasonal northeasterly winds brought increased moisture and lower temperatures to northern and eastern Taiwan overnight. This morning, the mercury at the Yushan Weather Station dipped down to minus 0.8 degrees Celsius by 1 a.m. and minus 1.5 degrees by 2 a.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The temperature had risen to 0.6 degrees by 6 a.m., and due to a sufficient amount of moisture, snow fell from 7:05 a.m. to 8:10 a.m. According to the CWB, 3 cm of snow was recorded at the Yushan Weather Station.



(CWB photo)

As for Hehuanshan, the CWB said that although there is sufficient moisture, the temperature is a bit too high at 3 degrees for snowfall. Another round of seasonal northeasterly winds will arrive on Saturday (March 6), and although the system will bring more moisture, it does not yet appear that temperatures will be low enough for snowfall.



(CWB photo)