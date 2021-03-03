Jets release DE Henry Anderson, save $8.2 million on cap

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets released defensive end Henry Anderson, an expected offseason move that will save the team $8.2 million on the salary cap.

The decision to cut Anderson, which was announced by the team Tuesday, will give the Jets around $75 million in cap space. New York, expected to be among the teams with the most cap space this offseason, could make additional cuts before free agency begins on March 17.

The 29-year-old Anderson was a key member of the Jets' defensive line after being acquired in a trade from Indianapolis for a seventh-round draft pick in 2018.

He had a career-high seven sacks in his first season with New York under then-coach Todd Bowles, and was signed by the Jets to a three-year, $25.2 million contract that included $17 million in guarantees during the first two years. But Anderson had just 1 1/2 sacks in 29 games over the past two seasons in defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' system.

While his sack totals were down, Anderson was one of the league's top run stuffers last season. He was also a key contributor on special teams during his stint in New York, becoming the third player in franchise history to have at least one blocked field goal, a blocked punt and a blocked extra point.

Anderson had a $9.5 million salary cap charge for next season, so the remaining $1.3 million will count as dead money.

He was a third-round pick of Indianapolis in 2015 out of Stanford and played three seasons for the Colts. Anderson also overcame a serious throat injury — a fractured larynx — during a game in 2017 to continue his playing career. He has 158 career tackles, 11 1/2 sacks and eight passes defensed in six NFL seasons.

