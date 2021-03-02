All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 21 12 5 4 28 73 69 Boston 19 12 5 2 26 59 50 N.Y. Islanders 21 11 6 4 26 56 49 Philadelphia 18 11 4 3 25 61 54 Pittsburgh 20 11 8 1 23 60 65 N.Y. Rangers 19 7 9 3 17 50 52 New Jersey 17 7 8 2 16 45 52 Buffalo 19 6 10 3 15 44 57

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 21 13 4 4 30 67 60 Tampa Bay 19 14 4 1 29 69 39 Carolina 21 14 6 1 29 72 58 Chicago 23 12 7 4 28 73 68 Columbus 23 8 10 5 21 62 77 Nashville 21 10 11 0 20 49 64 Detroit 24 7 14 3 17 51 78 Dallas 16 6 6 4 16 46 45

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 18 13 4 1 27 56 40 St. Louis 22 12 8 2 26 72 71 Minnesota 19 12 6 1 25 61 49 Colorado 19 11 7 1 23 57 48 Los Angeles 20 9 7 4 22 60 56 Arizona 21 9 9 3 21 56 64 San Jose 19 8 9 2 18 59 73 Anaheim 22 6 11 5 17 46 66

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 23 17 4 2 36 81 55 Edmonton 24 14 10 0 28 79 72 Winnipeg 21 13 7 1 27 69 57 Montreal 20 9 6 5 23 65 60 Calgary 23 10 11 2 22 59 70 Vancouver 25 9 14 2 20 72 85 Ottawa 24 8 15 1 17 66 92

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Monday's Games

Ottawa 5, Calgary 1

Carolina 3, Florida 2, OT

St. Louis 5, Anaheim 4

Vancouver 4, Winnipeg 0

Toronto 3, Edmonton 0

Vegas 5, Minnesota 4, OT

San Jose 6, Colorado 2

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.