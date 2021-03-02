All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|21
|12
|5
|4
|28
|73
|69
|Boston
|19
|12
|5
|2
|26
|59
|50
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|11
|6
|4
|26
|56
|49
|Philadelphia
|18
|11
|4
|3
|25
|61
|54
|Pittsburgh
|20
|11
|8
|1
|23
|60
|65
|N.Y. Rangers
|19
|7
|9
|3
|17
|50
|52
|New Jersey
|17
|7
|8
|2
|16
|45
|52
|Buffalo
|19
|6
|10
|3
|15
|44
|57
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|21
|13
|4
|4
|30
|67
|60
|Tampa Bay
|19
|14
|4
|1
|29
|69
|39
|Carolina
|21
|14
|6
|1
|29
|72
|58
|Chicago
|23
|12
|7
|4
|28
|73
|68
|Columbus
|23
|8
|10
|5
|21
|62
|77
|Nashville
|21
|10
|11
|0
|20
|49
|64
|Detroit
|24
|7
|14
|3
|17
|51
|78
|Dallas
|16
|6
|6
|4
|16
|46
|45
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|18
|13
|4
|1
|27
|56
|40
|St. Louis
|22
|12
|8
|2
|26
|72
|71
|Minnesota
|19
|12
|6
|1
|25
|61
|49
|Colorado
|19
|11
|7
|1
|23
|57
|48
|Los Angeles
|20
|9
|7
|4
|22
|60
|56
|Arizona
|21
|9
|9
|3
|21
|56
|64
|San Jose
|19
|8
|9
|2
|18
|59
|73
|Anaheim
|22
|6
|11
|5
|17
|46
|66
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|23
|17
|4
|2
|36
|81
|55
|Edmonton
|24
|14
|10
|0
|28
|79
|72
|Winnipeg
|21
|13
|7
|1
|27
|69
|57
|Montreal
|20
|9
|6
|5
|23
|65
|60
|Calgary
|23
|10
|11
|2
|22
|59
|70
|Vancouver
|25
|9
|14
|2
|20
|72
|85
|Ottawa
|24
|8
|15
|1
|17
|66
|92
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Ottawa 5, Calgary 1
Carolina 3, Florida 2, OT
St. Louis 5, Anaheim 4
Vancouver 4, Winnipeg 0
Toronto 3, Edmonton 0
Vegas 5, Minnesota 4, OT
San Jose 6, Colorado 2
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.