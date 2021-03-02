Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/02 23:00
All Times EST

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 21 12 5 4 28 73 69
Boston 19 12 5 2 26 59 50
N.Y. Islanders 21 11 6 4 26 56 49
Philadelphia 18 11 4 3 25 61 54
Pittsburgh 20 11 8 1 23 60 65
N.Y. Rangers 19 7 9 3 17 50 52
New Jersey 17 7 8 2 16 45 52
Buffalo 19 6 10 3 15 44 57
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 21 13 4 4 30 67 60
Tampa Bay 19 14 4 1 29 69 39
Carolina 21 14 6 1 29 72 58
Chicago 23 12 7 4 28 73 68
Columbus 23 8 10 5 21 62 77
Nashville 21 10 11 0 20 49 64
Detroit 24 7 14 3 17 51 78
Dallas 16 6 6 4 16 46 45
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 18 13 4 1 27 56 40
St. Louis 22 12 8 2 26 72 71
Minnesota 19 12 6 1 25 61 49
Colorado 19 11 7 1 23 57 48
Los Angeles 20 9 7 4 22 60 56
Arizona 21 9 9 3 21 56 64
San Jose 19 8 9 2 18 59 73
Anaheim 22 6 11 5 17 46 66
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 23 17 4 2 36 81 55
Edmonton 24 14 10 0 28 79 72
Winnipeg 21 13 7 1 27 69 57
Montreal 20 9 6 5 23 65 60
Calgary 23 10 11 2 22 59 70
Vancouver 25 9 14 2 20 72 85
Ottawa 24 8 15 1 17 66 92

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Monday's Games

Ottawa 5, Calgary 1

Carolina 3, Florida 2, OT

St. Louis 5, Anaheim 4

Vancouver 4, Winnipeg 0

Toronto 3, Edmonton 0

Vegas 5, Minnesota 4, OT

San Jose 6, Colorado 2

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-03 10:58 GMT+08:00

