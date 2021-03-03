Alexa
Oilers' Chiasson suspended 1 game for hit on Leafs' Vesey

By Associated Press
2021/03/03 07:49
NEW YORK (AP) — Edmonton Oilers forward Alex Chiasson has been suspended for one game by the NHL for cross-checking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jimmy Vesey.

The incident occurred at the end of Toronto’s 3-0 win at Edmonton on Monday night. Chiasson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

Chiasson will forfeit $18,534 in salary.

The Maple Leafs and the Oilers will finish a three-game series Wednesday in Edmonton.

