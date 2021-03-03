Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

$7 million gift endows Iowa women's basketball coaching job

By Associated Press
2021/03/03 06:51
$7 million gift endows Iowa women's basketball coaching job

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Former Iowa basketball player Dr. P. Sue Beckwith has given $7 million to endow the Hawkeyes' head coaching position, the athletic department announced Tuesday.

Known as Sue Beckwith when she played for the Hawkeyes from 1976-80, she received her medical degree from Iowa in 1984 and practices in Des Moines.

Lisa Bluder and all future head women’s basketball coaches will hold the title of P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Women’s Basketball Coach.

Beckwith has now given nearly $9 million to Iowa women’s athletics, with a portion going to a fund that provides annual support to all of Iowa’s women’s sports.

“My experiences are one of the reasons I feel so strongly about athletics, the lessons it teaches us," Beckwith said. “Iowa was such a formative time for me — learning teamwork and time management, overcoming adversity, and gaining self-confidence and self-control.”

Bluder called Beckwith a “passionate and ardent supporter” of all women's sports and has made a difference through her involvement and financial contributions.

“For me,” Bluder said, "this is truly a great day to be a Hawkeye.”

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-03 07:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away