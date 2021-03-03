Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Caroline Garcia, Kristina Mladenovic advance in Lyon Open

By Associated Press
2021/03/03 06:45
Caroline Garcia, Kristina Mladenovic advance in Lyon Open

LYON, France (AP) — Caroline Garcia, looking to bounce back from early exits in Australia, advanced to the second round of the Lyon Open by beating fellow French player Oceane Dodin 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 on Tuesday.

Third-seeded Garcia, who lost in the first round at Adelaide last week, put away Dodin on her eighth match point after nearly two hours.

Garcia, ranked as high as fourth in September 2018, was knocked out of the Australian Open in the second round by eventual champion Naomi Osaka.

Fourth-seeded Kristina Mladenovic outlasted Mihaela Buzarnescu 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 in their first-round match. The French player hit a crosscourt backhand to take the second set from the 32-year-old Romanian.

Mladenovic will face Margarita Gasparyan of Russia in the second round. Gasparyan defeated Katarina Zavatska 6-4, 6-1 on Tuesday.

Top seed Ekaterina Alexandrova was eliminated on Monday.

Also Tuesday, seventh-seeded Paula Badosa needed three sets to get past 188th-ranked Harmony Tan. The Spaniard will play Stefanie Voegele in the second round, after the veteran Swiss player beat Irini Bara in three sets.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-03 07:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away