English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
Man City: Leander Dendoncker (15), Gabriel Jesus (80, 90), Riyad Mahrez (90).
Wolverhampton: Conor Coady (61).
Halftime: 1-0.
Cardiff: Leandro Bacuna (22, 56), Kieffer Moore (48), Will Vaulks (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Coventry: Anfernee Dijksteel (11).
Middlesbrough: Grant Hall (41), George Saville (87).
Halftime: 1-1.
Huddersfield: Fraizer Campbell (63).
Birmingham: Marc Roberts (67).
Halftime: 0-0.
Millwall: Scott Malone (39), Mason Bennett (86).
Preston: Ched Evans (12).
Halftime: 1-1.
Luton Town: Ryan Tunnicliffe (64).
Halftime: 0-0.
Reading: George Puscas (24).
Halftime: 1-0.
Gillingham: Jordan Graham (28), Vadaine Oliver (44), Connor Ogilvie (74).
Milton Keynes Dons: Will Grigg (4), Warren O`Hora (45).
Halftime: 2-2.
Charlton: Chuks Aneke (19).
Halftime: 0-1.
Accrington Stanley: Dion Charles (4).
Ipswich: James Wilson (41), James Norwood (45).
Halftime: 1-2.
Blackpool: Danny Ballard (41).
Crewe: Stephen Walker (86).
Halftime: 1-0.
Burton Albion: Jonny Smith (55).
Halftime: 0-0.
Hull: Mallik Wilks (24), Gabriel Osho (69).
Halftime: 1-0.
Lincoln: Callum Morton (71).
Fleetwood Town: Gerard Garner (43), Callum Camps (53).
Halftime: 0-1.
Northampton: Ryan Watson (40, 65).
Halftime: 1-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Shrewsbury: Harry Chapman (35).
AFC Wimbledon: Ayoub Assal (84).
Halftime: 1-0.
Sunderland: Charlie Wyke (70).
Halftime: 0-0.
Doncaster: Reece James (12), Fejiri Okenabirhie (70).
Portsmouth: John Marquis (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Morecambe: Cole Stockton (5), Carlos Mendes Gomes (59, 88).
Crawley Town: Ashley Nadesan (13).
Halftime: 1-1.
Harrogate Town: Jack Muldoon (84).
Halftime: 0-0.
Bradford: Danny Rowe (32).
Halftime: 1-0.
Scunthorpe: Alfie Beestin (78).
Halftime: 0-0.
Cheltenham: Conor Thomas (53).
Halftime: 0-0.
Colchester: Callum Harriott (67, 74).
Carlisle: Jon Mellish (29).
Halftime: 0-1.
Halftime: 0-0.
Leyton Orient: Daniel Happe (20).
Halftime: 0-1.
Bolton: Harry Clarke (19), Eoin Doyle (39).
Halftime: 0-2.
Salford: Ian Henderson (45).
Halftime: 1-0.
Stevenage: Danny Newton (30, 37), Elliot List (64).
Halftime: 2-0.
Tranmere: Liam Feeney (7).
Halftime: 1-0.
Altrincham: No Name (69).
Halftime: 0-0.
Sutton United: No Name (55, 86, 90).
Bromley: No Name (14, 65).
Halftime: 0-1.
Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (57).
Halftime: 0-0.
Halifax Town: No Name (78).
Hartlepool: No Name (13).
Halftime: 0-1.
Wealdstone: No Name (26).
Halftime: 1-0.
Notts County: No Name (38, 43).
Kings Lynn: No Name (2, 90).
Halftime: 2-1.
Barnet: No Name (15).
Yeovil: No Name (11, 13, 59, 81).
Halftime: 1-2.
Chesterfield: No Name (86).
Halftime: 0-0.