English Summaries

By Associated Press
2021/03/03 06:44
Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League Man City 4, Wolverhampton 1

Man City: Leander Dendoncker (15), Gabriel Jesus (80, 90), Riyad Mahrez (90).

Wolverhampton: Conor Coady (61).

Halftime: 1-0.

England Championship Cardiff 4, Derby 0

Cardiff: Leandro Bacuna (22, 56), Kieffer Moore (48), Will Vaulks (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Coventry 1, Middlesbrough 2

Coventry: Anfernee Dijksteel (11).

Middlesbrough: Grant Hall (41), George Saville (87).

Halftime: 1-1.

Huddersfield 1, Birmingham 1

Huddersfield: Fraizer Campbell (63).

Birmingham: Marc Roberts (67).

Halftime: 0-0.

Millwall 2, Preston 1

Millwall: Scott Malone (39), Mason Bennett (86).

Preston: Ched Evans (12).

Halftime: 1-1.

Nottingham Forest 0, Luton Town 1

Luton Town: Ryan Tunnicliffe (64).

Halftime: 0-0.

Reading 1, Blackburn 0

Reading: George Puscas (24).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League One Gillingham 3, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Gillingham: Jordan Graham (28), Vadaine Oliver (44), Connor Ogilvie (74).

Milton Keynes Dons: Will Grigg (4), Warren O`Hora (45).

Halftime: 2-2.

Wigan 0, Charlton 1

Charlton: Chuks Aneke (19).

Halftime: 0-1.

Accrington Stanley 1, Ipswich 2

Accrington Stanley: Dion Charles (4).

Ipswich: James Wilson (41), James Norwood (45).

Halftime: 1-2.

Blackpool 1, Crewe 1

Blackpool: Danny Ballard (41).

Crewe: Stephen Walker (86).

Halftime: 1-0.

Burton Albion 1, Bristol Rovers 0

Burton Albion: Jonny Smith (55).

Halftime: 0-0.

Hull 2, Rochdale 0

Hull: Mallik Wilks (24), Gabriel Osho (69).

Halftime: 1-0.

Lincoln 1, Fleetwood Town 2

Lincoln: Callum Morton (71).

Fleetwood Town: Gerard Garner (43), Callum Camps (53).

Halftime: 0-1.

Northampton 2, Plymouth 0

Northampton: Ryan Watson (40, 65).

Halftime: 1-0.

Oxford United 0, Peterborough 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Shrewsbury 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

Shrewsbury: Harry Chapman (35).

AFC Wimbledon: Ayoub Assal (84).

Halftime: 1-0.

Sunderland 1, Swindon 0

Sunderland: Charlie Wyke (70).

Halftime: 0-0.

Doncaster 2, Portsmouth 1

Doncaster: Reece James (12), Fejiri Okenabirhie (70).

Portsmouth: John Marquis (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League Two Morecambe 3, Crawley Town 1

Morecambe: Cole Stockton (5), Carlos Mendes Gomes (59, 88).

Crawley Town: Ashley Nadesan (13).

Halftime: 1-1.

Barrow 0, Harrogate Town 1

Harrogate Town: Jack Muldoon (84).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bradford 1, Mansfield Town 0

Bradford: Danny Rowe (32).

Halftime: 1-0.

Cambridge United 0, Scunthorpe 1

Scunthorpe: Alfie Beestin (78).

Halftime: 0-0.

Cheltenham 1, Southend 0

Cheltenham: Conor Thomas (53).

Halftime: 0-0.

Colchester 2, Carlisle 1

Colchester: Callum Harriott (67, 74).

Carlisle: Jon Mellish (29).

Halftime: 0-1.

Exeter 0, Walsall 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Grimsby Town 0, Leyton Orient 1

Leyton Orient: Daniel Happe (20).

Halftime: 0-1.

Oldham 0, Bolton 2

Bolton: Harry Clarke (19), Eoin Doyle (39).

Halftime: 0-2.

Salford 1, Port Vale 0

Salford: Ian Henderson (45).

Halftime: 1-0.

Stevenage 3, Forest Green 0

Stevenage: Danny Newton (30, 37), Elliot List (64).

Halftime: 2-0.

Tranmere 1, Newport County 0

Tranmere: Liam Feeney (7).

Halftime: 1-0.

England National League Altrincham 1, Woking 0

Altrincham: No Name (69).

Halftime: 0-0.

Sutton United 3, Bromley 2

Sutton United: No Name (55, 86, 90).

Bromley: No Name (14, 65).

Halftime: 0-1.

Solihull Moors 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1

Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (57).

Halftime: 0-0.

Halifax Town 1, Hartlepool 1

Halifax Town: No Name (78).

Hartlepool: No Name (13).

Halftime: 0-1.

Wealdstone 1, Boreham Wood 0

Wealdstone: No Name (26).

Halftime: 1-0.

Notts County 2, Kings Lynn 2

Notts County: No Name (38, 43).

Kings Lynn: No Name (2, 90).

Halftime: 2-1.

Barnet 1, Yeovil 4

Barnet: No Name (15).

Yeovil: No Name (11, 13, 59, 81).

Halftime: 1-2.

Chesterfield 1, Eastleigh 0

Chesterfield: No Name (86).

Halftime: 0-0.

Updated : 2021-03-03 07:59 GMT+08:00

