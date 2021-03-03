Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Big Ten confirms winning percentage to determine title

By Associated Press
2021/03/03 06:49
Big Ten confirms winning percentage to determine title

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Big Ten confirmed Tuesday that its regular-season basketball championship will be determined based on winning percentage.

Michigan, at 13-1 in conference play, is the current leader on the men's side. Second-place Illinois, which is 14-4, played at Michigan on Tuesday night.

The clarification from a league spokesman was needed because Michigan is on track to play just 17 conference games, while Illinois is set to play the full 20. Assuming no more changes to the schedule, Michigan can wrap up the league's top winning percentage by winning one of its final three games.

The race was closer on the women's side. Maryland is 15-1 and Indiana is 14-2.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-03 07:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away