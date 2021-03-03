Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/03 05:28
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street after a wobbly day, giving back some of their big gains from a day earlier.

The S&P 500 lost 0.8% Tuesday after flipping between small gains and losses throughout the day. A day before, it leaped 2.4% for its best performance since June. For weeks, investors’ focus has been fixed on the bond market, where a swift recent rise in interest rates is threatening one of the main reasons for the stock market’s run to records through the pandemic.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 31.53 points, or 0.8%, to 3,870.29.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 143.99 points, or 0.5%, to 31,391.52.

The Nasdaq fell 230.04 points, or 1.7%, to 13,358.79.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 43.81 points, or 1.9% to 2,231.51.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 59.14 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 459.15 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 166.44 points, or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 30.46 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 114.22 points, or 3%.

The Dow is up 785.04 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 470.51 points, or 3.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 256.65 points, or 13%.

Updated : 2021-03-03 07:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away