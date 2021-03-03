Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hong Kong probes death of man who received COVID-19 vaccine

By ZEN SOO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/03 01:11
Hong Kong probes death of man who received COVID-19 vaccine

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities on Tuesday reported the death of a chronically ill man, two days after he received a COVID-19 vaccine and said that it is too early to conclude whether the vaccine was related to his death.

The man's death happened less than a week after Hong Kong began its vaccination program for priority and at-risk groups in the city.

The 63-year-old man was inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 26 at a government-designated vaccination site and developed shortness of breath two days later on Feb. 28. The man then admitted himself to a hospital, but died the same day, according to a statement from health authorities late Tuesday night.

While the statement did not specify which vaccine the man was inoculated with, the vaccination program in Hong Kong currently only uses shots from Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac.

Hong Kong health authorities said that the man's death is under investigation.

“At the moment, the causal relationship with the vaccination could not be ascertained,” the statement said.

The patient was suffering from chronic and respiratory diseases, according to a statement by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Hong Kong, where he was admitted after receiving the vaccination.

An expert panel will look into the matter and its findings will be released “in a timely manner,” authorities said.

Over 40,000 people in Hong Kong have received the vaccine since Friday, when the vaccination drive began. More than 254,000 people have registered to take the vaccine so far.

Updated : 2021-03-03 03:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away