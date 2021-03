PGA Tour Schedule

Sept. 10-13 _ Safeway Open (Stewart Cink)

Sept. 17-20 _ U.S. Open Championship (Bryson DeChambeau)

Sept. 24-27 _ Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship (Hudson Swafford)

Sept. 25-27 _ Ryder Cup, Kohler, Wis. (canceled)

Oct. 1-4 _ Sanderson Farms Championship (Sergio Garcia)

Oct. 8-11 _ Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Martin Laird)

Oct. 15-18 _ The CJ Cup @ Shadow Creek (Jason Kokrak)

Oct. 22-25 _ ZOZO Championship @ Sherwood (Patrick Cantlay)

Oct. 29-Nov. 1 _ World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Shanghai (canceled)

Oct. 29-Nov. 1 _ Bermuda Championship (Brian Gay)

Nov. 5-8 _ Vivint Houston Open (Carlos Ortiz)

Nov. 12-15 _ Masters Tournament (Dustin Johnson)

Nov. 19-22 _ The RSM Classic (Robert Streb)

Dec. 3-6 _ Mayakoba Golf Classic (Viktor Hovland)

Dec. 3-6 _ Hero World Challenge, Nassau, Bahamas (canceled)

Jan. 7-10 _ Sentry Tournament of Champions (Harris English)

Jan. 14-17 _ Sony Open in Hawaii (Kevin Na)

Jan. 21-24 _ The American Express (Si Woo Kim)

Jan. 28-31 _ Farmers Insurance Open (Patrick Reed)

Feb. 4-7 _ Waste Management Phoenix Open (Brooks Koepka)

Feb. 11-14 _ AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Daniel Berger)

Feb. 18-21 _ The Genesis Invitational (Max Homa)

Feb. 25-28 _ World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession (Collin Morikawa)

Feb. 25-28 _ Puerto Rico Open (Branden Grace)

March 4-7 _ Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Orlando, Fla.

March 11-14 _ THE PLAYERS Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

March 18-21 _ The Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

March 24-28 _ World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin, Texas

March 25-28 _ Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

April 1-4 _ Valero Texas Open, San Antonio

April 8-11 _ Masters Tournament, Augusta, Ga.

April 15-18 _ RBC Heritage, Hilton Head, S.C.

April 22-25 _ Zurich Classic of New Orleans, New Orleans

April 29-May 2 _ Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor, Fla.

May 6-9 _ Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

May 13-16 _ AT&T Byron Nelson, McKinney, Texas

May 20-23 _ PGA Championship, Kiawah Island, S.C.

May 27-30 _ Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas

June 3-6 _ the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Dublin, Ohio

June 10-13 _ RBC Canadian Open, Toronto

June 17-20 _ U.S. Open , La Jolla, Calif.

June 24-27 _ Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.

July 1-4 _ Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit

July 8-11 _ John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.

July 15-18 _ The Open Championship, Sandwich, United Kingdom

July 15-18 _ Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.

July 22-25 _ 3M Open, Blaine, Minn.

Aug. 5-8 _ World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tenn.

Aug. 5-8 _ Barracuda Championship, Truckee, Calif.

Aug. 12-15 _ Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 19-22 _ THE NORTHERN TRUST, Jersey City, N.J.

Aug. 26-29 _ BMW Championship, Owings Mills, Md.

Sept. 2-5 _ TOUR Championship, Atlanta