All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 21 12 5 4 28 73 69 7-3-2 5-2-2 12-5-4 Boston 19 12 5 2 26 59 50 5-1-0 7-4-2 12-5-2 N.Y. Islanders 21 11 6 4 26 56 49 7-0-2 4-6-2 11-6-4 Philadelphia 18 11 4 3 25 61 54 6-2-2 5-2-1 11-4-3 Pittsburgh 20 11 8 1 23 60 65 7-1-0 4-7-1 11-8-1 N.Y. Rangers 19 7 9 3 17 50 52 4-6-2 3-3-1 7-9-3 New Jersey 17 7 8 2 16 45 52 2-6-1 5-2-1 7-8-2 Buffalo 19 6 10 3 15 44 57 2-7-2 4-3-1 6-10-3

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 21 13 4 4 30 67 60 7-3-3 6-1-1 13-4-4 Tampa Bay 19 14 4 1 29 69 39 9-1-0 5-3-1 14-4-1 Carolina 21 14 6 1 29 72 58 6-1-1 8-5-0 14-6-1 Chicago 23 12 7 4 28 73 68 6-3-1 6-4-3 12-7-4 Columbus 23 8 10 5 21 62 77 5-4-3 3-6-2 8-10-5 Nashville 21 10 11 0 20 49 64 7-4-0 3-7-0 10-11-0 Detroit 24 7 14 3 17 51 78 4-6-2 3-8-1 7-14-3 Dallas 16 6 6 4 16 46 45 4-1-3 2-5-1 6-6-4

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 18 13 4 1 27 56 40 9-2-1 4-2-0 13-4-1 St. Louis 22 12 8 2 26 72 71 4-6-2 8-2-0 12-8-2 Minnesota 19 12 6 1 25 61 49 5-3-0 7-3-1 12-6-1 Colorado 19 11 7 1 23 57 48 5-3-0 6-4-1 11-7-1 Los Angeles 20 9 7 4 22 60 56 3-2-3 6-5-1 9-7-4 Arizona 21 9 9 3 21 56 64 6-6-3 3-3-0 9-9-3 San Jose 19 8 9 2 18 59 73 2-3-0 6-6-2 8-9-2 Anaheim 22 6 11 5 17 46 66 3-6-3 3-5-2 6-11-5

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 23 17 4 2 36 81 55 9-3-1 8-1-1 17-4-2 Edmonton 24 14 10 0 28 79 72 6-7-0 8-3-0 14-10-0 Winnipeg 21 13 7 1 27 69 57 8-4-1 5-3-0 13-7-1 Montreal 20 9 6 5 23 65 60 3-5-0 6-1-5 9-6-5 Calgary 23 10 11 2 22 59 70 4-4-0 6-7-2 10-11-2 Vancouver 25 9 14 2 20 72 85 5-6-2 4-8-0 9-14-2 Ottawa 24 8 15 1 17 66 92 5-6-1 3-9-0 8-15-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Monday's Games

Ottawa 5, Calgary 1

Carolina 3, Florida 2, OT

Vancouver 4, Winnipeg 0

Toronto 3, Edmonton 0

Vegas 5, Minnesota 4, OT

St. Louis 5, Anaheim 4

San Jose 6, Colorado 2

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.